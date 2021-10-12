Lions center Frank Ragnow out for season

The Lions have lost one of their most important offensive players for the season.

Center Frank Ragnow will have toe surgery and miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ragnow suffered the injury in Week Four, and although he missed Week Five, the Lions had initially hoped he could return this season. Unfortunately, further tests showed he’ll need season-ending surgery.

The Lions signed Ragnow to a four-year, $54 million extension this year, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL. Ragnow is one of the Lions’ team captains and a player they expected to be a major part of their team for years to come, but now they’ll need to wait until 2022 to see him back on the field.

