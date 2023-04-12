The Lions celebrate their 90th anniversary with a new logo and jersey patch

The 2023 season marks the 90th year in the franchise history of the Detroit Lions. To celebrate the milestone, the Lions will hold several commemorative events. The team also revealed a new logo and patch honoring the 90th year of Lions football.

“It is truly amazing that we are celebrating 90 seasons of Lions football,” owner Sheila Hamp said in a press release. “My family is proud to have been associated with the organization for 60 of those years and cherish the relationship the team has with the NFL, the city of Detroit, and our amazing Lions fans around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our fans throughout the upcoming season.”

The commemorative logo will be on display in Ford Field throughout the upcoming season.

The #Lions are proud to announce their plans to commemorate the 90th season in club history during the NFL League year throughout the 2023-2024 season. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire