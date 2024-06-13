Lions CB Terrion Arnold signs 4-year deal, says he's faster than injury-slowed 40-time

Before the Detroit Lions left for summer break, they made sure their entire draft class was under contract.

The Lions on Thursday signed first-round choice Terrion Arnold, their last remaining unsigned pick.

The No. 24 pick in April's draft, Arnold's slotted four-year contract is worth $14.344 million and includes a $7.252 million signing bonus, according to OverTheCap.com.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) walks off the field after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Arnold worked with the first-team defense as the Lions' No. 2 cornerback opposite Carlton Davis this spring. He missed some time early in camp while he recovered from a hamstring injury, and left early in the Lions' last open practice of organized team activities this week for undisclosed reasons.

Arnold told the Free Press at mandatory minicamp last week that he pulled his hamstring the day before he ran his 40-yard dash in pre-draft workouts. He still competed in the event, posting times of about 4.5 seconds at both the NFL combine and his pro day.

"Most people, I think it’s a big shocker with my 40," Arnold said. " 'Cause like, when I ran the 40, I pulled my hamstring the day before running the 40 so when people see me step-for-step (running with receivers out here) they’re like, 'I didn’t know he was that fast.' Well, I ran the 40 with a bruised hamstring but people don’t see stuff like that. People don’t know stuff like that."

Arnold is expected to compete for a starting spot in the Lions' revamped secondary. The team also traded for Davis, signed Amik Robertson and drafted Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round this offseason.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) speaks to media members during rookie minicamp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill told the Free Press last week that Arnold seemed mature for his years on the field.

"I feel like Terrion’s really, really doing a great job," McNeill said. "He’s had no complaints out of him. He’s covering a guy, I’ve been seeing him get a lot of PBUs and stuff like that. He’s doing a great job communicating. He came in and transitioned very well. For it to be his first OTAs, I feel like Terrion did a really great job."

Rakestraw signed his slotted four-year deal in late May, and the rest of the Lions' six-man rookie class was under contract before the start of rookie minicamp.

