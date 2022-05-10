Lions CB Jerry Jacobs says he’ll be back ‘sooner than you think’, present at workouts

The 2021 season didn’t end the way anyone wanted for Jerry Jacobs. The Lions rookie cornerback was having a very impressive debut season, proving to be the best undrafted rookie at any position in the entire league. But Jacobs tore a knee ligament in the team’s Week 14 game with the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs is gunning to make sure he doesn’t miss any time in 2022. The plucky cornerback offered a couple of status updates on his progress, and Jacobs is very optimistic he’ll be back “sooner than you think”.

Now over five months out from his ACL surgery, Jacobs is ready to prove he can be relied upon for the upcoming season.

My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever!!! 💫🙏🏾 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) May 10, 2022

Jacobs also posted a picture to his Instagram with him on the field in Allen Park for this week’s offseason workouts. He’s not wearing a knee brace in the picture.

Jacobs played well enough to earn the right to compete for the starting outside CB job he held for much of his rookie campaign. He’ll face competition from another player coming off a nasty injury, Jeff Okudah, as well as holdover Amani Oruwariye, free agent Mike Hughes and fellow second-year player Ifeatu Melifownu.

