Lions CB Jerry Jacobs’ knee injury ‘didn’t look too good’

It’s not looking like we’ll see Detroit cornerback Jerry Jacobs for the rest of the 2021 season. The impressive rookie suffered what looks like a major knee injury early in the Lions’ Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs’ knee bent awkwardly when teammate Will Harris crashed into it from the side while the Lions DBs were making a tackle. Jacobs was in obvious pain and needed assistance walking off the field before heading to the locker room. The Lions training staff almost immediately ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t offer much optimism on Jacobs in the postgame press conference.

“We will know more tomorrow, but it didn’t look too good,” Campbell said following the game.

For his own part, Jacbos appears to know his rookie season has come to an unfortunate end. He posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter feed asking his mother–who passed away when Jacobs was 11–to give him strength to get through his latest adversity.

Momma if you seeing this rn just know your baby boy need you more than ever rn💔💔💔 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) December 13, 2021

Jacobs has been one of the brightest developments of the 1-11-1 season for Detroit. Undrafted out of Arkansas after bouncing around college programs, Jacobs quickly climbed from the bottom of the training camp depth chart to taking over as a starter when Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu were injured in the first two weeks. He’s played more than well enough to remain a starter in 2022, significantly outplaying many cornerbacks who were drafted highly.

The Lions will examine Jacobs in Detroit on Monday.

