Lions CB Jerry Jacobs attempts to recruit Jalen Ramsey on Twitter

Jalen Ramsey is a popular name in the NFL right now as trade rumors swirl and players around the league are doing what they can to get him to join their teams. While it remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Rams move on from Ramsey, Jerry Jacobs of the Detroit Lions is trying to convince the All-Pro cornerback to request a trade to Detroit.

🤷🏾‍♂️What we waiting on ……. @jalenramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that!!!!💺🚫 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) February 26, 2023

The Lions have been linked as a potential destination for Ramsey if the Rams elect to field offers for him. After going 9-8 and nearly sneaking into the playoffs in 2022, the Lions are viewed as an up-and-coming team that could be a desirable landing spot for veterans.

Jacobs also isn’t the first member of the Lions to try to recruit Ramsey this offseason. Amon-Ra St. Brown pitched the idea of Ramsey joining the Lions via trade and Ramsey responded by being non-committal about his future.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the Rams are going to trade Ramsey ahead of next season. But if he’s made available, it’s clear that members of the Lions would love to see him in Detroit.

More Latest Rams news!

Jalen Ramsey tweets Allen Iverson video amid trade rumors Peter King shares what he thinks the Rams could get for Jalen Ramsey Can past CB trades tell us what the Rams might get for Jalen Ramsey?

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire