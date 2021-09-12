Lions CB Jeff Okudah suffers potential Achilles injury in Week 1 loss
Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah slowly limped off the field in the second half of Detroit’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers after being injured on a play. While nothing is definitive just yet, it’s not sounding good for the second-year CB.
In his postgame press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that Okudah is being evaluated for a possible Achilles injury. Okudah will have an MRI on Monday at the team’s facility to determine the exact injury.
It’s a rough blow for the Lions and for Okudah, who played his rookie season while dealing with a core muscle injury that limited his mobility. Okudah is the Lions top starter at CB and the team is incredibly young and inexperienced in the secondary.
