Lions camp injury update: Vaitai is back, Gardner-Johnson among those sidelined

Friday’s practice at the Detroit Lions training facility will be the first one where the players are fully padded. And while a few players will remain sidelined, the Lions are getting back one of the biggest members of the team.

Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai will return to practice on Friday after missing most of the last two sessions. Head coach Dan Campbell opened up his pre-practice press conference with an optimistic update on Big V.

Campbell was asked about the nature of Vaitai’s most recent back injury. The head coach explained that Vaitai “took a shot” during practice action and that it wasn’t a torque-related injury.

Of the remaining Lions who have been dealing with injuries, rookie DB Brian Branch is also going to return to practice action. Campbell indicated Branch was dealing with a foot injury he deemed “not serious.”

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley remains away from the facility as he rehabs from knee surgery. Campbell expects the free agent signee to report on Monday (July 31st).

Wide receivers Jameson Williams (leg) and Marvin Jones (back) will be held out of Friday’s practice, as will defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg). None of those are seen as long-term injuries.

