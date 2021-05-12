Lions called the Falcons on the clock to try and trade up for No. 4 overall pick

Lions general manager Brad Holmes revealed after the 2021 NFL draft that he wasn’t really interested in fielding any trade offers once Detroit went on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick and with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell still on the board. Holmes got the man he wanted and quickly rebuffed any other teams efforting to move up for the pick.

It turns out that Holmes and the Lions might have instead tried to move up in the draft to land Sewell.

A clip from the Atlanta Falcons and their draft war room shows new Falcons GM Terry Fontenot fielding a phone call from the Lions while Atlanta was on the clock at No. 4 overall. Fontenot quickly rejected any advances from Detroit.

“We’re going to make the pick,” Fontenot said over the phone. “It’s the same (situation) as what we talked about.”

The Falcons stood firm at No. 4 and selected Florida TE Kyle Pitts, the first non-quarterback to come off the draft board.

It’s not clear exactly who the Lions were calling about to possibly select with a trade up, but the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 were often linked to Sewell. Trading up with Atlanta would have ensured the Lions got their man in Sewell. They eventually drafted him without having to move up from No. 7.