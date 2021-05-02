Lions called Bengals during draft about trade up for Penei Sewell

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals had at least one trade call for the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft that eventually became LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions asked the Bengals about a trade because Lions general manager Brad Holmes wanted to move up and get Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell:

“When Pitts came off the board at No. 4, Holmes called the Cincinnati Bengals — who possessed the No. 5 pick — and had ‘dialogue’ about moving up. Though pre-draft reports pegged the Lions as targeting (Ja’Marr) Chase, the talented receiver out of LSU, Holmes indicated his call Thursday night was about Sewell.”

The Bengals clearly didn’t want to move out of a position for Chase regardless of who the Lions said they wanted to move up and get.

Instead, Cincinnati reunited Joe Burrow with Chase and went on to address the offensive line with three of its 10 picks. Detroit, funnily enough, sat still at No. 7 and got Sewell anyway.

Which is to say it worked out well for just about all involved.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL draft grades roundup

