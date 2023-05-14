Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson wants to spoil Chiefs’ banner night

A member of the Detroit Lions appears to be out for some revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

In a recent appearance on Up & Adams Show on FanDuel TV, Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed his mindset heading into the Week 1 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. He was on the losing end of Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles, so he’s got a bone to pick with Kansas City.

While Gardner-Johnson stopped short of calling this a revenge game, he did say that he has a chip on his shoulder and wants to play spoiler to the Super Bowl champion Chiefs as they raise their banner on Sept. 7.

A Week 1 rematch vs his SB opponent? "I got a chip on my shoulder." – @CGJXXIII 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WmpV02bC5h — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 12, 2023

“Truthfully, honestly, no,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I can’t— it’s gonna hurt to see them come out, Super Bowl champs and I just faced them. I think I’m going to have to channel my emotions, so I can go out and play a good game. The guys on the team won’t understand the magnitude of how I feel, because they weren’t there with me. But, I’m still gonna bring the same intensity. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, I want to beat them. I kind of want to beat them. I want to spoil the homecoming.”

Gardner-Johnson was the NFL’s regular-season interception leader, appearing in just 12 games with the Eagles. In 55 snaps against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Gardner-Johnson recorded just four total tackles with no plays on the ball. Rest assured, he’ll be looking to make a bigger impact in Week 1, as he looks to play spoiler with his new team.

