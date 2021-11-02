Lions at the bye week: Where Detroit ranks in PFF grades after 8 weeks

In most NFL seasons, completing the eighth game of the year would constitute the halfway mark. Alas, the 17-game schedule ruins the clean break of having a midpoint for the Detroit Lions and their bye week.

It’s still close enough to midway through the season to have a midseason evaluation. After Week 8, the Lions have yet to win. A couple of valiant efforts came up just short. A couple of winnable games turned into lopsided routs by vulnerable opponents, including the Week 8 debacle that sent the Lions into the bye week at 0-8.

Here is where the Lions stand in Pro Football Focus grading metrics at the bye week. PFF grades each player on each snap, but it also grades the entire team performance as well. For individual player grades, a minimum of 50 snaps is required.

Top Lions in overall PFF grades

C Frank Ragnow – 86.2

Ragnow only played three full games and part of one more, but he was having an All-Pro season before being lost for the season to a toe injury. He has the second-highest PFF overall grade of any center.

RB Jamaal Williams – 75.3

OLB Romeo Okwara – 74.1

S Tracy Walker – 73.8

TE T.J. Hockenson – 72.9

WR Quintez Cephus – 71.7

C Evan Brown – 70.8

Okwara and Cephus are both out for the season with Ragnow. When three of the team’s top seven performers are lost, it’s typically not going to look good on the field.

Bottom Lions in overall PFF grades

LB Alex Anzalone – 32.3

It’s been a rough overall season for the veteran LB. His run defense grade of 34.0 ranks 50th out of 56 LBs with at least 200 snaps. A brutal game (25.2 overall grade) against the Eagles in Week 8 ended an upward trend for Anzalone after the departure of Jamie Collins; Anzalone had an overall grade of 59.2 from Weeks 3-7.

S Will Harris – 32.4

DE Michael Brockers – 42.1

CB AJ Parker – 42.5

FB Jason Cabinda – 48.4

WR Trinity Benson – 48.6

CB Amani Oruwariye – 49.1

RT Matt Nelson – 51.1

Too many key players here with brutal season grades. Harris is PFF’s lowest-graded safety in coverage. Cabinda is the lowest-graded run blocker at his position. Nelson is the second-lowest graded right tackle. Oruwariye is tied (with Richard Sherman) for the 7th-worst coverage grade amongst CBs with at least 100 snaps.

Team offensive ranks

Overall – 67.0, 26th

Another instance where the grade fell thanks to a terrible Week 8. The Lions offense ranked 20th overall through the first four weeks but has stalled with just one game (Week 7 vs. the Rams) grading over 61.0 since.

Passing – 63.0, 23rd

Rushing – 64.3, 29th

Receiving – 68.0, 26th

Pass blocking – 54.4, 27th

Run blocking – 68.8, 13th

Team defensive ranks

Overall – 44.7, 32nd

An abysmal 40.8 grade in Week 8 dragged the Lions down from 30th to the bottom in overall grade. Detroit’s overall defensive grade of 36.5 in the Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears is the lowest-graded game in the NFL in 2021.

Run defense – 49.7, 23rd

Tackling – 38.5, 30th

Pass rush – 66.9, 23rd

Coverage – 29.6, 32nd

The struggles of the young secondary are reflected in the coverage grade. Only S Tracy Walker and CB Jerry Jacobs have a coverage grade above 60 in a minimum of 10 snaps in coverage situations.

