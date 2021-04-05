Lions bump up in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

The first couple of weeks of NFL free agency has seen the Detroit Lions improve the roster enough to move up in the latest power rankings from USA TODAY. The Lions uptick one spot from No. 31 to No. 30 in the fresh update from analyst Nate Davis.

In moving up the Lions and dropping the Philadelphia Eagles down, Davis explains,

30. Lions (31): They’re in the midst of a philosophical reboot and mostly focused on the long term. New coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes may field a more competitive team in 2021 even if it’s a less talented one.

Houston remains at the bottom at No. 32. The Jaguars and Jets are immediately above the Lions.

It’s a baby step and still isn’t anywhere close to where the team needs to be. But it is an indication that the new regime, replete with rookie GM Brad Holmes and rookie head coach Dan Campbell, has the team at least pointed in the right direction.