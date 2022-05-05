Lions bump up 2 spots in post-draft NFL power poll

Detroit Lions fans feel pretty good about the team’s haul in the 2022 NFL draft weekend. It seems the pundits at the NFL’s official website like it, too.

The Lions bumped up two spots in the post-draft power poll at NFL.com. Detroit vaulted up over the Atlanta Falcons and NFC North rival Chicago Bears in the updated power rankings, jumping from 29th to No. 27.

Adding two premium first-round picks helped the Lions’ cause. Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams were the centerpieces of the commentary,

The Lions are starting to feel like what the Browns were a few years back: a likable underdog on the come-up. The draft provided more reason to believe Detroit is on the right track. Aidan Hutchinson, the second overall pick, is a hometown kid who will provide an instant jolt to the team’s moribund pass rush. Detroit then made a surprise trade up the board to grab Alabama stud Jameson Williams, currently recovering from ACL surgery but gifted — like Hutchinson — with All-Pro potential. Jared Goff will remain the bridge at quarterback for another year, but the Lions are building something here. Hard Knocks is going to be fun.

The tepid vote of resignation of having Goff as the QB helps illustrate why the Lions remain relatively low in the rankings. But the arrow is definitely pointing up for the 3-13-1 team of a year ago in Dan Campbell’s first season as the Detroit head coach.