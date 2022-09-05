The Lions are bringing QB Tim Boyle back to the practice squad

Tim Boyle is back in Detroit. A week after cutting the backup quarterback, the Lions have signed Boyle to the team’s practice squad. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report the news.

It’s a curious decision by the Lions. Even though it’s just the practice squad and not the active 53-man roster, Boyle’s return indicates some showing of faith in Boyle. He was let go after failing to beat out David Blough for the No. 2 position in an offseason competition, a choice made easy for the Lions thanks to Boyle’s dreadful performance in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since that time, the Lions have signed veteran Nate Sudfeld and released Blough as well. Blough is now on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Sudfeld has already been assigned Boyle’s old No. 12 in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire