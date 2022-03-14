Lions bringing back Tim Boyle

The Lions will start the offseason program with their backup quarterback from 2021 still on the roster.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Detroit has agreed to bring back Tim Boyle on a one-year deal worth $2 million with $1.75 million guaranteed. Boyle also may earn $500,000 in incentives.

After signing a one-year deal with the Lions last year, Boyle appeared in five games last year with three starts. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 526 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions, finishing with a 63.5 passer rating.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Boyle spent his first three seasons with the Packers. He appeared in 11 games for Green Bay.

The Lions appear content to have Jared Goff enter 2022 as the club’s QB1, but Detroit could also take a passer in the draft to become the team’s quarterback of the future.

