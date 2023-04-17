The Lions are bringing back CB Saivion Smith after his scary neck injury

After one of the scariest injury situations in the NFL in years, it sure appeared as if Saivion Smith’s career would be over. The Lions cornerback suffered a severe neck injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots last October, leaving the field in an ambulance.

Smith became a free agent after the season ended with him on injured reserve. However, Smith will once again try to play in the NFL and he’ll do so in Detroit.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Lions are signing Smith to a new contract. The 25-year-old had surgery to repair a disc issue in his neck and has been cleared to return to football.

If he’s able to regain his form, Smith brings experienced depth to the CB corps. He was one of the team’s top players in training camp and preseason last summer and earned his start vs. New England.

The #Lions are re-signing versatile DB Saivion Smith, source said, an incredible comeback. Smith suffered a scary neck injury against the #Patriots in his first start, then had offseason disc surgery. Now healthy again, he’s back in Detroit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

