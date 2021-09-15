Lions bring WR Geronimo Allison back to the practice squad

The Detroit Lions have brought wide receiver Geronimo Allison back into the den. The team announced it has signed the veteran wideout to the practice squad on Wednesday morning.

Allison was with the Lions throughout the offseason but was released following the preseason. He caught five passes for 64 yards in the three preseason games. Allison originally signed with the Lions as a free agent prior to the 2020 season after spending his early career with the Green Bay Packers.

The 27-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign for COVID-19 purposes. He offers the Lions some vertical speed and size on the outside.

Detroit had an opening on the practice squad after the Carolina Panthers signed kicker Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday.