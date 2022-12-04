Lions bring in veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs for visit

The Detroit Lions met with quarterback Joshua Dobbs earlier today, per the NFL transaction wire.

Just three days ago, quarterback Tim Boyle was signed by the Chicago Bears off of Detroit’s practice squad, leaving a vacancy at the position.

Dobbs would be a good fit to fill that role as a practice squad quarterback for the Lions. A six-year NFL veteran, Dobbs spent a good majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers while also spending a short time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He most recently was with the Cleveland Browns, but was waived five days ago to coincide with their activation of Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs has only appeared in six NFL games, all of which were with the Steelers. In 39 career snaps, he completed 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards along with one interception. He also rushed six times for 31 yards.

As of now, there is no news on whether or not Dobbs will sign with the Lions. The former fourth-rounder out of Tennessee also met with the Denver Broncos earlier this week.

