The Lions didn’t want Tim Boyle as their backup quarterback this season, but they aren’t ready to end their relationship altogether.

Boyle was released as part of the team’s final cuts last week, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have re-signed him to their practice squad on Monday.

The move gives the Lions two quarterbacks behind starter Jared Goff. They added Nate Sudfeld to the active roster after cutting Boyle and David Blough last week. Blough is now on the Vikings practice squad.

Boyle appeared in five games and made three starts for the Lions last season. He was 61-of-94 for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Lions bring Tim Boyle back to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk