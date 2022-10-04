Lions bring TE Shane Zylstra back to the practice squad

The Detroit Lions have re-signed tight end Shane Zylstra to the team’s practice squad three days after waiving the reserve TE.

Zylstra was let go over the weekend in the injury-related moves that saw the Lions sign OL Dan Skipper and K Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. Zylstra and OL Drew Forbes were waived to create room on the active 53-man roster.

Forbes was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, reversing the Lions’ own waiver claim of Forbes from the Browns a month ago. Zylstra went unclaimed and is now back in Detroit. In the first three weeks, Zylstra played a total of 16 offensive snaps and did not record a passing target. He was on the field for 46 special teams reps in those three games.

