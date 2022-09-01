The Lions bring K Aldrick Rosas back to the practice squad

The Detroit Lions have added kicker Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad. It’s a return to Detroit for the veteran kicker, who had been with the team as recently as May.

Rosas was one of four kickers the Lions used in 2021, though he played just one game in Detroit. He made his only FG attempt, a 44-yarder in the Lions’ Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Rosas also kicked for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and has prior stints with the Jaguars and Giants on his 6-year NFL resume, including a Pro Bowl berth back in 2018 with New York.

The Lions kept Austin Seibert as the kicker on the roster after Seibert beat out Riley Patterson in a close offseason battle. Patterson is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Detroit now has 14 players on the practice squad with a limit of 16. All 14 have been with the Lions this offseason.

