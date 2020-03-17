Chase Daniel beat the Lions, and now he’s going to join them.

Daniel, the backup quarterback who was pressed into starting duty on Thanksgiving in 2018 in Detroit and led the Bears to a victory, will sign with Detroit, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s reportedly a three-year, $13.05 million deal with a voidable clause, which sounds like solid money for a backup. The Lions’ season fell apart after Matthew Stafford was injured last season, and they’re paying Daniel to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

The 33-year-old Daniel has started just five games in his NFL career, but he’s been a trusty backup for a very long time, and now he’ll get one more opportunity.

Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk