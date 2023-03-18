Lions bring back safety C.J. Moore on a 2-year deal

Jeff Risdon
The Lions are bringing back another key piece of the special teams units. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lions have agreed to re-sign safety C.J. Moore.

Moore visited with the New England Patriots during the week but returns to the Lions. It’s a 2-year deal worth a reported $4.5 million for the reserve safety. There are incentives for an additional $1.25 million as well.

He’s best known for his successful long run on a fake punt last season, though Moore has been a staple of Detroit’s special teams for most of the last four seasons. In that time, the 27-year-old has played under 350 total defensive snaps.

