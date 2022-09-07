Lions bring back OL Darrin Paulo to the practice squad

The on-again, off-again relationship between offensive lineman Darrin Paulo and the Detroit Lions is back in the on position. The Lions signed Paulo to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Paulo was brought into training camp after the first few days and performed solidly. The 25-year-old was part of the Lions’ final roster cutdowns but did not sign anywhere else.

Now Paulo is back on the practice squad, where he spent four different stints in the 2021 season. The Lions need him, too. With starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai on IR and both RG Tommy Kraemer and C Frank Ragnow limited in practice with injuries, Paulo’s presence was something of a necessity. Detroit released rookie TE Derrick Deese from the practice squad a day earlier to create room.

Paulo is primarily a tackle but has also played at guard in his numerous stints with both the Lions and Broncos since starting his career in 2020. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.

