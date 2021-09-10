Lions bring back long-time vet Don Muhlbach as assistant after cutting him on his birthday

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't an "a**hole" anymore. The Lions reversed course Thursday, bringing veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach back into the organization as an assistant after cutting him on his birthday.

Muhlbach, 40, was the team's long snapper for 17 seasons before the team cut him in August. Upon realizing the team released Muhlbach on his birthday, Campbell called himself an "a**hole" for making the move.

It didn't take long for Campbell to realize Muhlbach deserved to remain with the organization. In his new role as a special assistant, Muhlbach will "support Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes, President and CEO Rod Wood and Head Coach Dan Campbell with various projects across the team's football and business operations," the team said in a statement.

Campbell tried to clear up that vague statement, saying Campbell will coach and scout for the team.

Dan Campbell says Don Muhlbach will help some with coaching, maybe do a little scouting alongside Brad Holmes. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 10, 2021

Muhlbach said he was excited for the opportunity to remain with the Lions, and that he looks forward to "bringing a winning culture to Detroit."

Don Muhlbach excelled as a long snapper

After going undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft, Muhlbach signed with the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. He was released that August, and was picked up by the Lions in November.

He performed well enough to earn a spot on the team moving forward, and remained with the team for 17 seasons. While it's tough for long snappers to get recognition, Muhlbach made the Pro Bowl twice during his career.

Muhlbach and current Lions coach Dan Campbell were teammates for three seasons with the Lions.