The Lions bring back LB Jarrad Davis

The Detroit Lions have brought back a free agent who needs no introduction to fans. Linebacker Jarrad Davis is back in Detroit after signing with the team on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately reported, other than it’s a one-year deal for Davis. Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft under former GM Bob Quinn, Davis played four years for the Lions before leaving as a free agent in 2021 to play for the New York Jets.

As was the case with much of his Lions career, Davis battled injuries in his one season in New York. He played in just nine games for the Jets, starting five. Davis, 27, logged 25 total tackles in those games.

Much of the defensive personnel from Davis’ first tenure with the team is now gone, and the scheme has changed as well. The hope is the new feel to the rebuilding Lions will help Davis perform better in his second tour of Detroit duty.