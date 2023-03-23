Lions bring back Jalen Reeves-Maybin at linebacker

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is back in the den. The Lions agreed to a free agent contract with the veteran linebacker on Wednesday night.

It’s a return to where it started in the NFL for Reeves-Maybin, who spent his first five seasons with the Lions. He played for the Houston Texans in 2022 and spent most of his time on special teams. Reeves-Maybin did have some starting experience in his first stint in Detroit, notably in his final year of 2021.

Terms of the deal are not yet available.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire