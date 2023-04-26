Lions bring back DT Benito Jones

In a bit of a procedural move on the day before the 2023 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions officially brought back reserve defensive tackle Benito Jones.

The Lions re-signed Jones as an exclusive rights free agent, or ERFA. Jones joined Detroit after the final roster cutdowns upon being waived by the Miami Dolphins. The 25-year-old nose tackle played in 311 defensive snaps with the Lions, logging 1.5 sacks and 16 total tackles.

As an ERFA, Jones will earn the NFL minimum contract for his experience level. He will become a restricted free agent after the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire