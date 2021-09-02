Lions bring back Darren Fells and Dean Marlowe among roster maneuvers

Lions fans whose blood pressure surged with the odd news of the team releasing two prominent veterans on Wednesday can relax. The Lions quickly re-signed tight end Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe in a series of roster maneuvers on Thursday.

Fells and Marlowe were never going anywhere. The Lions exploited the NFL’s rules that require a player to be on the active roster for a day before being placed on injured reserve. Detroit had two players destined for I.R. in Tim Boyle and Da’Shawn Hand, but they needed to wait a day. After claiming WR KhaDarel Hodge and PK Austin Seibert off waivers, GM Brad Holmes needed two quick, temporary roster spots, and waived the vested veterans Fells and Marlowe to create the space.

The Lions also made a few changes to the team’s 16-man practice squad. Holmes brought in five players who spent the preseason on other rosters:

OLB Jessie Lemonier

QB Steven Montez

CB Parnell Motley

TE Jared Pinkney

TE Shane Zylstra

To make room for the newcomers, the Lions released four players from the initial practice squad. All were with the Lions throughout training camp:

LB Rashod Berry

DT Miles Brown

TE Alize Mack

RB Dedrick Mills

