Lions S Brian Branch "good" after cramping during game, Taylor Decker in walking boot

Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch had an eventful regular season debut.

The second-round pick was in the right place when a Patrick Mahomes pass clanged off wide receiver Kadarius Toney's hands and he secured the ball for a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown that tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. It was the first time a Lions rookie produced a pick-six in his debut since 1967.

Branch's night took a negative turn when he needed to be helped off the field later in the second half after what appeared to be a non-contact injury, but it was just cramps and head coach Dan Campbell said all was well after the game.

"He's good," Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Left tackle Taylor Decker left the locker room in a walking boot and he'll have a more than a week to receive treatment before the Lions return to action against the Seahawks.