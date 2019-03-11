Lions bolster WR corps by signing veteran Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola had 59 catches for 575 yards for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

In an effort to bolster their group of wide receivers, the Detroit Lions have signed veteran Danny Amendola.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, Amendola’s deal with Detroit is for one year at a base salary of $4.5 million.

Amendola, a 10-year veteran, is coming off a productive season with the Miami Dolphins. The 33-year-old led Miami with 59 catches for 575 yards last season, but the team cut him Friday before he was due $6 million.

Amendola has long been reliable in the slot. After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2008, Amendola caught on with the St. Louis Rams in 2009, catching 196 passes over four years, including a career-high 85 receptions for 689 yards in 2010.

Following four seasons with the Rams, Amendola signed with the New England Patriots, where current Lions head coach Matt Patricia was defensive coordinator. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and had 230 catches over five seasons before signing on with Miami last offseason.

The Lions had an opening in the slot after trading Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last season and got ahead of the free agent market by agreeing to terms with Amendola. Amendola will join a receiving corps that includes Marvin Jones, who is coming off knee surgery, and Kenny Golladay, a breakout performer in 2018.

The Lions went 6-10 in 2018, Patricia’s first season as head coach.

