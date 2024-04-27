Lions bolster depth in secondary with selection of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Holding firm with the 61st pick, the Detroit Lions doubled down at the cornerback position and selected Ennis Rakestraw Jr. out of Missouri.

Rakestraw joins fellow rookie Terrion Arnold in Detroit’s secondary, but may not be a day-one starter like Arnold. The Lions traded a third-round pick for Carlton Davis earlier in the offseason, signed Amik Robertson in free agency and re-signed Emmanuel Moseley and Khalil Dorsey.

Davis and Arnold are the likely candidates to start at outside cornerback, but the addition of Rakestraw could open up some opportunities for Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Rakestraw is a true outside cornerback who utilizes his length and physicality to out-leverage opposing receivers. While he most likely has to wait in the wings for a starting role, there is a chance that the Lions rearrange some players to get the best secondary combination possible.

Arnold and Davis both have experience in the nickel cornerback position, and the Lions have made it know that they want to utilize Brian Branch more at safety in 2024. If either of the aforementioned cornerbacks move to the slot, then Rakestraw would be able to see some extra playing time this upcoming season.

Regardless of if he starts at cornerback or is limited to special teams duties, the Lions got a physical football player who doesn’t shy away from contact. Rakestraw will surely make his presence known one way or another in 2024.

