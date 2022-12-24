Lions' blowout loss squashes their playoff momentum, but is also a needed reality check for promising franchise

The Detroit Lions’ 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers took a cleaver to their playoff chances with just two games left in the season, and it re-centered the expectations surrounding this team. The Lions allowed 320 rushing yards and their typically explosive offense struggled for long portions of the game.

The foundation for a great team is clearly here, but they’re not quite there yet. That’s OK, because this team is vastly improved from a year ago. They just need one more offseason to get over the hump in terms of joining the ranks of bonafide playoff teams.

There was reason to be optimistic about the Lions this season because they have performed like one of the better teams in the league lately. Prior to this game, they had won six of their last seven with the only loss coming against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The optimism surrounding this team was warranted based on the results they had this year. It was easy to see why people were gravitating toward Detroit even though it started the season 1-6. Unfortunately for the Lions, they reverted back to their early season form this week, particularly on defense.

Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman are quality running backs for the Panthers, but they looked like prime DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart against this Lions defense. For the first half of this game, the Panthers were on pace to smash the single-game rushing record of 423 yards set by the New York Giants in 1950. That’s not really the sign of a defense that’s ready for postseason ball, especially considering the Lions would be on the road if they were to make the playoffs. Not only did they get run over on the ground, but Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was able to play a clean game with no interceptions or sacks while also throwing for 11.4 yards per attempt.

The Lions' run defense was gashed by the Panthers on Saturday, and that's one area where Detroit needs to keep adding talent this offseason. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

This game was just a slightly harsh reminder that head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are only in the second season of what was a total rebuild for the Lions. Their success this season doesn’t change that fact and games like the one they played Saturday just show again that this team needs to continue adding talent. These Panthers are certainly not a team that should be getting 570 total yards and almost 9 yards per play against any NFL defense. The Lions need major strides on that side of the ball before this team and fan base can really be satisfied with their place in the NFL.

A fun season, no doubt. Fun is underselling what the Lions did. They roared back into relevance behind a charismatic head coach and appear poised to have success for the next few years. It’s just not happening quite yet. Making the playoffs is now even more of an uphill battle — the Lions would likely need to win their last two games, which includes beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18, to say nothing of the numerous breaks they need from other teams — but this is undoubtedly a successful season for what matters in the long term.

Missing out on the playoffs this year would sting, but Saturday's game was a bit of a needed reality check for the Lions. They’re close, but not there just yet.