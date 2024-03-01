Lions' big offseason thing: Handle the change in perception

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Detroit's offseason - which is dealiing with heightened expectations following a 12-5 campaign that led to the team's first division title since 1993.

JASON FITZ: It's time to take a look at one big thing facing the Detroit Lions this offseason. Now certainly there have been many years where we could make a laundry list of things that the Lions need to address. But this is the new Lions, and the new Detroit Lions are very good. But they need help in their secondary.

I think everybody understands that edge rusher and secondary are places that they're going to be focusing on trying to shore up their roster. But the other interesting thing that the Lions will be facing this year is a change in perception. You have to wonder if, when agents get called, when players get called, if there's a different reception to the Lions want to talk conversation.

I understand money talks. We all know that. But all things being equal, if you're looking at equal offers on the table, the Lions are the sort of team that for a long time you walked away from. The Lions were so bad that superstar players retired in their prime multiple times rather than just continue to play football for this organization.

Now you got to feel like with Dan Campbell, and with the way the city just absolutely glowed up during the playoffs, you have to wonder if free agents aren't looking around saying, hey, I'd love to play for Detroit. Yes, they have some needs on the defensive side of the ball, absolutely, if they are going to bring back an offense that can score on absolutely anybody.

And the Lions look like they are set to be a Super Bowl contender. So maybe the biggest thing that they have to answer this year is how it feels to suddenly be seen in a different light.

