Lions beat writer Dave Birkett talks NFL Draft possibilities with Brad Galli
Lions beat writer Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press checks in from Las Vegas, talking about Detroit's NFL Draft possibilities with Brad Galli.
Lions beat writer Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press checks in from Las Vegas, talking about Detroit's NFL Draft possibilities with Brad Galli.
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Wednesday.
Can you rank the top three? Which team is dead last?
With the NFL Draft officially upon us, Thor Nystrom drops his final 2-round mock draft of the process (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and things could get crazy. Will the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel? What about Jimmy Garoppolo? And who goes No. 1? Josh Schrock delivers six bold predictions that would shake up the draft.
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing several prized possessions from the former Patriots star, including both of his Super Bowl rings.
A Twitter spat from January between Grayson Murray and Kevin Na was reignited — in person — this week at the Mexico Open.
Trading back in the 1st round is John Schneider’s, Pete Carroll’s M.O. But the Seahawks need immediate help from the ninth pick.
You're not the only one who thinks the Packers should take a receiver. One name in particular is showing up in a ton of NFL mock drafts.
The Niners star wiped the team from his Instagram a week ago.
The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the 49ers could be trying to [more]
Unless there is a trade, the Raiders will have five picks in the 2022 NFL draft for the first time since 2012.
The Jacksonville Jaguars new contract with LT Cam Robinson changes the NFL draft dynamic for the Detroit Lions
Uncertainty is the dominant theme of the 2022 NFL draft, and there could be some surprising developments from early on in the first round.
Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton. “There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” the Cowboys owner said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Taco [more]
The Mets and Cardinals cleared benches after Nolan Arenado took exception to an up-and-in fastball that seemed to be retaliation for a J.D. Davis hit-by-pitch.
With the NFL draft just a day away, some significant changes at the top of the first round could have widespread ripple effects.
Arizona Republic NFL writer Bob McManaman offers his fourth and final 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Who do the Cardinals land with pick No. 23?