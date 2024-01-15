Lions beat Rams for first playoff win since 1992

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Detroit Lions Wildcard win over the Los Angeles Rams. It’s the first playoff win for Detroit in 32 years.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

JASON FITZ: A collective sigh of relief is being breathed by the entire sports community, as the great underdog story we all seem to be rooting for, the Detroit Lions, continues for at least one more week. The Lions get a 1-point gutsy win over the Rams.

The first half of this game felt like we were playing "Madden." Stops were optional. Everybody was scoring every single time. You get a touchdown, you get a touchdown. They were everywhere. Big plays, chunk yardage. The only thing we didn't really see were punts. Seemed like that was a foreign concept to everybody.

But the second half was a much different picture. The game really ground to a halt. Speaking of ground, the ground game became virtually invisible for the Lions in the second half. And you had to wonder if that would somehow have consequence. But it didn't, because the Lions defense came up big when it needed to. There were a couple of drives that went into the red zone, where the Rams couldn't get it done. And in a 1-point game, that was key.

But particularly late in the game, when the Rams were driving, it looked like they had the chance to get the go-ahead field goal, but they couldn't get it done. Thanks to a penalty that put them in a bad field position, they had to punt the ball away. And after that, it became all about Detroit.

In this game, Jared Goff absolutely efficient in every great way. 22 of 27. That's right. Only five incompletions for the whole game, with one touchdown, no picks. An incredible moment for him.

Now, I don't want to get lost in the greatness of Puka Nacua, who set a new rookie record in the NFL for most yards receiving. Seemed absolutely untackleable. But even through that process, Amon-Ra St. Brown still got fed. And importantly, the Lions got the stops when they needed them.

The story of this game was who could handle the adrenaline. And at the end of the day, we learned that the Lions, with all of the passion in that crowd, getting their first home game ever at Ford Field, handled it beautifully. Now they get to handle it again, with another home game coming in the next round of the playoffs.

[AUDIO LOGO]