Lions go to their bag of tricks, take early lead over Packers

The Lions are long since out of playoff contention. The Packers just need to win to earn a bye week. So today’s game should be easy for the Packers.

So far, it hasn’t been.

The Lions have taken an early lead over the Packers on a trick play 19-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola to quarterback David Blough.

The Packers went three-and-out on their first drive of the game, so it looks like both the Packers’ offense and the Packers’ defense needs to get it in gear.