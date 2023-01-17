Lions attendance spiked in 2022 with the highest increase of any NFL team

Detroit sports fans have been starving for a winner for far too long. So when the Lions surged up from the bottom of the standings to a 9-8 finish and second place in the NFC North, the fans rallied around the team.

No NFL team saw a higher increase in average attendance than the Lions did in 2022. With the final five home games all sellouts, Ford Field saw a 23.1 percent jump in attendance over the dismal 2021 season when the Lions finished 3-13-1.

It’s the biggest jump, as tracked by the Sports Business Journal. In fact, the Lions jump of 23.1 percent is more than double the spike of the next team on the list, the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars.

Five teams saw their attendance decline, a group that includes NFC North rivals Chicago and Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire