Lions at Packers: Four props to bet for ‘Monday Night Football’

What an exhilarating matchup we had last Monday between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders. Jon Gruden and company may have pulled the upset over Lamar Jackson’s squad in overtime but us viewers were the real winners.

Moving on to Week 2 in the NFL, we are gifted with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions facing Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau coming off a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Packers are 11.5-point home favorites, so maybe it’s not the MNF football matchup we want but it’s the matchup we get. Let’s look at player props to add some excitement.

Prop #1: Aaron Rodgers longest passing completion OVER 38.5 (-120)

The Lions were bottom five in passing and rushing defense last year. In their 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, Detroit gave up 442 total yards, 311 of which were passing yards. One of those passing plays was a 79-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel.

Rodgers may have thrown two interceptions in the Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, that was on the road and now he gets to play at Lambeau. In eight home games last season, Rodgers hit the OVER 38.5 in five games and in six of eight home games in 2019. Rodgers’ average longball has been 66 yards or more every season since 2007.

Prop #2: Green Bay Packers first touchdown scorer, Davante Adams (+325)

In eight home games last year, Davante Adams was the first scorer in four. Last week, the first score allowed by the Lions was a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Trey Lance. With Rodgers back at home, he will look to his binkie in Adams to get the momentum going. Adams’ price to anytime score is -175. He’s worth the risk to buy as the Packers' first player to score.

Prop #3: T.J. Hockenson OVER 55.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Lions don’t have a solid wide receiver corps. Instead, Goff turned to his running backs and tight end to take the receiving load.

In Week 1, TE T.J. Hockenson was second in targets and led in receiving yards with 97 total, plus one score. Though just a one-game sample size, a repeat could be in store in Week 2 against a Packers defense that allowed five touchdown passes last week.

Prop #4: Jamaal Williams OVER 58.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

The Packers are 11.5-point favorites, leaving the assumption that the Lions will be playing from behind for all four quarters. Sticking with the same logic that the Lions lack a solid group of receivers, Williams stepped up to play the role last week, catching eight of nine targets for 56 receiving yards on top of his 54 rushing yards.

Sharing the role with D’Andre Swift could come into play, but with a lack of weapons, Swift, Hockenson, and Williams could become the trio of options on a weekly basis.

It’s easy to focus on Rodgers and company, but I think the Lions will be more competitive than the line indicates.