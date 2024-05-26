Lions assistant Scottie Montgomery is part of this year’s NFL coach accelerator program

Every year, the NFL invites several younger assistant coaches to a developmental program. One of this year’s invitees to the NFL Coach Accelerator program is Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.

This edition took place at the NFL’s spring meeting in Nashville during the week. Montgomery, who previously participated in the program while he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks and does have pervious head coaching experience at the college level.

More about the Coach Accelerator program from the NFL’s press release,

The accelerator serves as a platform for clubs and owners to engage with qualified coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds. Candidates can build relationships with club owners and executives and further develop and hone their leadership skills. To date, the program has successfully contributed to an increase in diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, and many past participants have been promoted and hired into more senior coaching positions.

.@Lions Asst. HC/RB Coach Scottie Montgomery caught up with @wyche89 to discuss all things coaching as well as the importance of the NFL Coach Accelerator program. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/aUma0vsP9D — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 24, 2024

