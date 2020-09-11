Lions asking Adrian Peterson 'to do a lot' in their offense

Lions asking Peterson 'to do a lot' in their offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Washington Football Team surprisingly released Adrian Peterson last week ahead of cut-down day, the theme of the running back's reaction was that he still had a lot to give.

Based on Peterson's recent comments about what the Lions are asking of him, he has to be happy with his new home.

"They’re asking me to do a lot," Peterson said, according to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett. "I don’t think we have really locked in exactly [on what my role will be], but what the obvious thing is, is what I’ve done for 14 years is run the ball well, catch the ball when I have the opportunity, pick up blocks."

Despite a loaded backfield that includes Kerryon Johnson and rookie D'Andre Swift, it looks like Peterson is in line for a healthy amount of touches.

However, some of the early playing time could be attributed to Swift's injury heading into Week 1. The second-round pick is dealing with a hip injury during the preseason.

You can't help but feel good for Peterson. Washington let him loose because they wanted to see what they had in their younger backs and did it early so he could find another team. Peterson still wanted to play and seems to have found one who will give him that chance.

Win-win.