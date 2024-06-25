Lions announce training camp dates open to fans

Detroit Lions training camp fires up a little less than a month from now, with rookie reporting on July 20th. The first time the general public and fans can check the Lions out at training camp comes a week later.

The Lions revealed their training camp schedule for sessions open to fans. It starts with the traditional Lions Loyal member session on Saturday, July 27th. Three of the nine dates at the team’s training facility in Allen Park are reserved exclusively for Lions Loyal members.

Nine total home dates will be open, with most starting at 8:30 a.m. to avoid the heat of the day. The Lions have fewer home training camp dates in general thanks to two of the three preseason games coming on the road, and with joint practices in New York ahead of the exhibition opener with the New York Giants.

From the Lions press release:

Tickets are free but are required for entry. They can be obtained at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire