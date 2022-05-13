Lions announce seven draft pick and 13 undrafted free agent signings

Reports in recent days had the Lions agreeing to terms with several draft picks and they confirmed those signings on Friday morning.

First-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams have both officially signed their rookie deals. Agreements with third-round safety Kerby Joseph, fifth-round tight end James Mitchell, and seventh-round cornerback Chase Lucas were also confirmed along with the news that the Lions have signed two more picks.

Both of those players are linebackers selected in the sixth round. Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston IV have both signed four-year deals with the team. Second-round defensive end Josh Paschal is the only pick who remains unsigned.

In addition to striking deals with the seven picks, the Lions have also signed 13 undrafted free agents. San Diego State running back Greg Bell, Miami of Ohio cornerback Cedric Boswell, San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese Jr., TCU tackle Obinna Eze, Southeastern Louisiana tight end Nolan Givan, Michigan State guard Kevin Jarvis, Tulsa wide receiver Josh Johnson, Ferris State guard Zein Obeid, Central Michigan wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, Appalachian State wide receiver Corey Sutton, Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, and Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller.

