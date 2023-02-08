Lions announce Scottie Montgomery, Dre Thompson hires

The Lions announced two new additions to their coaching staff.

A report earlier this week indicated Scottie Montgomery would become assistant head coach and running backs coach, and the Lions confirmed his hiring. He replaces Duce Staley, who left for a job in Carolina.

Montgomery enters his sixth season as an NFL coach. He most recently was in Indianapolis, spending the past two seasons as the Colts’ running backs coach.

Montgomery’s first NFL coaching position came with the Steelers as the wide receivers coach from 2010-12.

The Lions also announced Dre Thompson as the minority coaching assistant/defensive quality control coach. He spent last season with the Broncos, serving as a Billy Thompson Coaching Fellow.

Thompson, like head coach Dan Campbell, played collegiately at Texas A&M. He also coached with the Aggies from 2016-18 after one season a the University of Maryland.

The Lions also announced they have hired Brian Duker as defensive backs coach, Tanner Engstrand as passing game coordinator, Steve Oliver as assistant offensive line coach, J.T. Barrett as assistant quarterbacks coach and Shaun Dion Hamilton as assistant linebackers coach.

Barrett was an offensive assistant with the Lions last season.

