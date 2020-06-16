The Lions are joining the group of teams following the lead of the NFL in observing Juneteenth as a holiday.

The team announced the move Tuesday, joining the Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys, Cardinals, and Panthers.

“The Detroit Lions and Ford Field are establishing the observance of Juneteenth as a permanent organizational holiday and closing their offices Friday, June 19,” their statement read. “Staff will be encouraged to use the day as an opportunity to reflect and further their awareness around racial inequality and social injustice.”

The NFL announced last Friday it would be a staff holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery, marking the date in 1865 when Union troops delivered the news to Texas that slaves were free.

Lions announce Juneteenth holiday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk