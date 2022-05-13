Lions announce jersey numbers for the rookies

The Detroit Lions have announced that their 2022 draft class has received their jersey numbers.

First-round pick Aidan Hutchinson will continue wearing 97, which he wore during his three years at Michigan.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams will wear number 18. Though he wore number 6 at Ohio State and 1 at Alabama, he is sticking with double-digits for now as both of those numbers are taken.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal will wear 93 for the Lions. Safety Kerby Joseph will don 31 in Detroit’s secondary.

Tight end James Mitchell was given number 82, which he wore collegiately at Virginia Tech.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez won’t be able to wear his number 20 from his Oklahoma State days as it is retired by the Lions, so he will instead sport the number 44.

James Houston wore 41 during his time with Florida and Jackson State, but that number is currnetly held by cornerback AJ Parker. Houston will instead wear 59 in Detroit.

Cornerback Chase Lucas wasn’t left with many options suitable for his position. He will be sporting number 36 in the Honolulu Blue.

The full list of rookie numbers, including the undrafted free agents, can be seen below:

Corey Sutton – 15

Jameson Williams – 18

Greg Bell – 29

Kerby Joseph – 31

Cedric Boswell – 35

Chase Lucas – 36

Jermaine Waller – 42

Nolan Givan – 43

Malcolm Rodriguez – 44

Derrick Deese Jr. – 48

James Houston – 59

Demetrius Taylor – 62

Obinna Eze – 65

Kevin Jarvis – 75

Zein Obeid – 76

Josh Johnson – 80

James Mitchell – 82

Kalil Pimpleton – 83

Josh Paschal – 93

Aidan Hutchinson – 97