Lions announce departures of Paul Pasqualoni, Jeff Davidson

The Lions coaching staff will be running one of the teams at the Senior Bowl, but they’re going to need to make some additions to the group working under Matt Patricia to be at full capacity for the event.

Detroit let six coaches go earlier this week and announced the departures of two others on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson will not return for the 2020 season.

In a statement, head coach Matt Patricia said Pasqualoni “will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family.” Patricia called Pasqualoni “one of the best men I’ve ever been around” and said he’ll continue to solicit his advice.

The Lions defense wasn’t good in 2019, so changes to that side of the ball were inevitable even though Patricia is the ultimate architect on that side of the ball.

Patricia said Davidson “recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching.” Davidson has been an offensive line coach around the NFL for more than two decades and spent the last two years in Detroit.