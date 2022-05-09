Lions, Aidan Hutchinson agree to terms

The contract for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft is a done deal.

New Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has agreed to terms on his rookie contract, agent Mike McCartney announced.

Hutchinson grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and played his college football at Michigan, so he’s a local kid who is expected to make good in Detroit.

Hutchinson’s deal will be a four-year, $35.7 million fully guaranteed contract, with a $23.2 million signing bonus and a cap hit of $6.5 million in his rookie year. The Lions will also have a fifth-year option that they can choose to pick up after Hutchinson’s third year.

