The Lions have gotten another one of their recent draftees under contract.

Safety Kerby Joseph has agreed to terms on his four-year deal, agent Louis Bing told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Joseph, the 97th overall pick of this year’s draft, will is set to make $5.045 million on his rookie deal with an $849,020 signing bonus.

Joseph was a first-team, All-Big Ten selection in 2021 for Illinois. He tallied five interceptions, a sack, and three fumble recoveries.

The Lions have now agreed to terms with three of seven draft picks, including No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions agree to terms with third-round pick Kerby Joseph originally appeared on Pro Football Talk